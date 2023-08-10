Sheffield United are working to ensure new signing Vinicius Souza receives visa clearance in time to make his debut for his new club against Crystal Palace this weekend. The Brazilian’s move to Bramall Lane was completed yesterday, after a deal was struck with Belgian second-tier side Lommel.

Souza, who impressed last season in La Liga despite Espanyol’s relegation, had been a target of boss Paul Heckingbottom for some time before a “complicated” deal, in the manager’s words, was tied up earlier this week. Despite suggestions that Souza has been signed as Sander Berge’s replacement, Heckingbottom insisted that the plan was to play him alongside the now-Burnley midfielder - and that United must now “start again” in their recruitment drive in midfield.

“With Vini it depends on his visa, we’re on that process,” Heckingbottom confirmed. “Vini was coming in to play with Sander and the rest of the midfield boys, so we’re starting again now in that position with Sander going.

“You’ve got to prepare for it all - so, in the back of my mind, I was preparing for what if Sander leaves or Iliman - but as time goes on, plans change because of what’s happening in the market elsewhere. We’ve got the opener in two days and we’re light, that’s the problem.

“Vinicius was desperate to come here, I’ve been speaking to him more than my wife in the last couple of months to try and get him here. Manchester City have been great with their help and everyone wanted to make it happen. Some transfers are more complicated than others and we’re happy. When it all got signed we could breathe a sigh of relief.”

Asked if Souza was at a physical level of playing Premier League football, Heckingbottom smiled: “He’d have no choice, he’d be in. We’ve got no players. He’s not where he wants to be, he knows that.