Sheffield United are monitoring Cameron Archer’s situation at Aston Villa after placing the striker’s name on their list of potential transfer targets this summer. Archer impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last season, scoring twice against United in their win at Bramall Lane in February.

He finished the season with 11 goals in 20 appearances for Boro and returned to Villa with boss Unai Emery keen to take a look at him for next season. But with Villa qualifying for Europe last season and spending big in the transfer market, Villa may be open to letting Archer leave again - which has put United on red alert, as they look to replace Iliman Ndiaye following his move to Marseille.

Archer certainly fits the transfer profile identified by United this summer, a promising young player with potential to improve and retain transfer value. He scored two goals in England’s U21 Euros win over the summer and linked up with Villa for their pre-season tour to the USA.

“He played very well last year at Middlesbrough,” Emery said recently when asked about the striker’s future. “He scored goals and his level increased. We are with Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran and him in the squad. Duran is still injured but he is coming back next week and hopefully we can add him in two or three weeks after working with us.

“With Cameron Archer we were playing him in pre-season and we were thinking it could be a possibility to let him go and play and continue improving his level in another club. Actually, he is our player and we want to keep him under our control always because we believe in him.