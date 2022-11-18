The Blades have pushed to break the record attendance for their women’s side, which currently stands at 4,100, when Redfearn’s side take on the Lionesses on Sunday afternoon at 1pm. The south, Kop and John Street stands have been opened for the fixture and limited tickets remain, with the crowd set to surpass the one that cheered on United against Liverpool last season.

United’s women are based permanently at Bramall Lane this season for their home games and have seen the benefits of that change, plus the legacy of the Women’s Euros in the summer, with four-figure crowds at home matches so far this campaign.

“It's brilliant,” said former Leeds United chief Redfearn. “The support we’ve had has been fantastic. The fans have turned up well over a thousand for every game, they get behind the girls and I think they realise and understand that we’re a part-time team.

“They encourage, and when we mount pressure, they get really vocal and I think it’s credit to the people of Sheffield that they’ve turned out and backed the women’s team the way they have. I think the girls have responded to that, they love playing in front of the crowd and hopefully if it’s a big crowd on Sunday, we can put on a bit of a performance for them.”

On the decision to open up three sides of Bramall Lane to encourage a record crowd, Redfearn added: “That’s amazing. What it does as well is it shows how much it’s captured the public’s imagination, particularly young girls wanting to aspire to be young footballers as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United Women boss Neil Redfearn

“I would imagine, off the top of my head, there’s a lot of young families coming to the game and bringing their daughters, and they’ll be looking in and the girls have been good role models. They play the right way, they try and get the ball down and pass it and we’re competing every game.

“They’re good after the game, they go around and make sure that we engage with the supporters and I think that’s how it should be. Because it’s important that we give something back as well.”