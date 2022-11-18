Ron Ashworth was a long-time presence around Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe academy, often wearing a veteran’s pin on his tie under his jacket. Basham led the tributes on his Instagram account, posting a photo with the caption: “Sad to hear the passing of Ron. An amazing man and would do anything for the lads at the Lane and training ground. Will be missed by everyone.”

Basham’s sentiments were echoed by former Blades David McGoldrick and Keiron Freeman in the comments while United fan Josh Chapman, a broadcast journalist and press officer who knew Ashworth from his time working at the Bramall Lane superstore, described him as “a great guy”.

“Just seen [the news] on Bash’s Instagram and it’s got me in bits,” Chapman said. “Ron was a kind, gentle man and a great encourager to me, even after I left to work elsewhere. I’d not seen him for a while, but whenever I did, we always stopped and had a chat and it was just nice. I’ll miss you, Ron. Rest in peace.”

Another former colleague of Ron’s at Bramall Lane, Danny Garrett, said: “I loved the bloke, he was absolutely brilliant and a great mate. He made match days working in the shop worthwhile. A light at Bramall Lane has truly gone out permanently.

“He was just such character to be around, always had time for anyone with a few jokes along the way. One of life’s true gents.”

Ron’s son John posted online: “Dad loved working for SUFC and especially alongside the lads” while his wife Fran said the photo Basham posted of her husband “shows Ron in his best place, Bramall Lane.”

