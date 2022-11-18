Former Blade Francis Joseph’s death was announced this morning, with former teammate Brian Deane posting online: “Another one I’m grateful to for some early memories in football. What a guy. Joe I’ll be having a sensible Bacardi and Coke for you this weekend. RIP big guy.”

A member of the United side that won promotion from Division Three in 1988/89, Joseph made a good early impression at United by scoring in his first three pre-season games after signing and also on his league debut away at Reading. But he picked up an unfortunate injury in that game, opening the door for Deane and Tony Agana to be paired together.

Their form, and that of Ian ‘Jock’ Bryson when either were missing, meant opportunities were limited for Joseph but he remained a popular member of Dave Bassett’s squad and played 20 times in all, scoring three in five league starts before leaving for Gillingham.

"Sheffield United is saddened to learn of the passing of Francis Joseph,” read a Blades statement. “All at Sheffield United send sincere condolences to the Joseph family at this sad time.”

Earlier today, defender Chris Basham led the tributes as a well-known United stalwart passed away. Ron Ashworth was a long-time presence around Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe academy, with Basham posting on Instagram: “Sad to hear the passing of Ron. An amazing man and would do anything for the lads at the Lane and training ground. Will be missed by everyone.”

