Sheffield United: Unless there is action in the transfer market, rejuvenating this squad could be a long and painful process

It didn’t make any headlines. Indeed, buried within a monologue about Ben Davies’ arrival from Liverpool, it was ignored by the majority of journalists on the Serb’s latest Zoom call.

But Jokanovic’s admission that many of those at his disposal are still mentally scarred by their experiences in the Premier League last term explain, not only why he is desperate to make more changes to United’s first team squad, but also their inertia during Wednesday's 4-0 rout at The Hawthorns.

“A lot of them, they have been here many years,” Jokanovic said, referencing the two promotions they achieved under his predecessor Chris Wilder before being relegated - and relegated well - earlier this year. “You can see positive things in that, because they obviously know what it takes to go up and will be very together because of what they have shared. They know a lot of things that can happen, including what they went through recently.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic needs support to do his job: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“This can be a positive, but it can also be a negative. Because sometimes they (professional footballers) need different faces and different personalities to give them a lift and a push.”

With Davies still the only acquisition Jokanovic has made since taking charge in July, United enter tomorrow’s game against Huddersfield Town having drawn one and lost two of their opening three Championship outings under his command. Impotent in attack and ineffective at the back - something Davies’ loan should help to address - they have also yet to score a goal whilst conceding five.

However, although attention will inevitably focus on their performances under Jokanovic, the rot set in at Bramall Lane long before his appointment. Despite finishing ninth in the top-flight table a year ago, United have won only 10 of their previous 49 league outings and drawn a paltry four. Their demise can be traced back to the summer of 2020, when competition resumed following a four month hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When United reported back for training last month, players were queuing up to tell reporters that after spending a summer licking their wounds, they were raring to go ahead of the new campaign. Jokanovic reinforced the impression that everything in the garden was blooming and rosy by using his first media briefing to suggest that he only wanted to make minor adjustments to the group which had just been demoted with six games to spare. But what were they supposed to say? Were the likes of John Egan and Billy Sharp really expected to confess they still felt battered, bruised and sore? Those who know him also suggest Jokanovic’s comments were born out of a desire not to inflict further damage upon their egos. That, privately, he always felt more than the “refresh” he mentioned to those who were there to interview him was required in order to revitalise a club which had not only grown used to being beaten but being beaten, often handsomely, in front of a worldwide audience.

Sheffield United's confidence has drained away: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Jokanovic effectively admitted as much on Monday, when asked by The Star what impact Davies’ presence would have on those around him.

“I am sure this kind of situation will help improve the team and give them a different perspective and ambience,” he replied. “We are trying to bring in people who can improve us and bring us to the highest level.”

Davies is expected to make his debut when Town make the short journey to South Yorkshire. But United’s progress towards the other four signings Jokanovic clearly feels he was promised has been painfully slow. A deal to sign Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria collapsed on Tuesday, when details about the midfielder’s conditioning finally made their way to the Serb’s desk. And with United’s board making it plain they want to broker loans rather than permanent agreements - a policy in stark contrast to the ones being pursued by rivals including West Brom, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth - the targets being proposed by Jokanovic and recruitment specialists Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin could prove difficult to snare, although Davies did feature on their list.

Ar Craven Cottage, where Jokanovic achieved the second of his two promotions in England, £12m purchase Harry Wilson will shortly be joined by Swansea City’s Matt Grimes. The majority of Wilson’s fee is believed to have been backloaded which, despite their reputation for interference, reflects well on the board there.

Ben Davies should prove an excellent signing for Sheffield United, but more are required: Darren Staples/Sportimage

Jokanovic’s present employers want to do things more organically, creating the United World network to try and develop their own talent. It is a laudable idea. But one which will only bear fruit if United are at the highest level. And questions might soon be asked as to why Beerschot, who are also part of the organisation, have been able to bring in seven fresh faces of late. One of those, striker Lawrence Shankland, commanded a reported £1.1m fee when he left Dundee United. If true, that is more than it cost to borrow Davies. UW might make sense but, for followers of Jokanovic’s men, it isn’t a good look.

There is no shame in the fact that United require an overhaul to unlock their potential. Even Sir Alex Ferguson, regarded by many as the greatest ever British manager, recognised the Manchester United side he led to 37 major trophies needed gutting every now and then in order to maintain standards and preserve focus.

But the apparent lack of a coherent strategy behind the scenes - the absence of the consensual, joined-up thinking which would have prevented the Vieira proposal descending into farce - seems to be preventing United from building upon the success they enjoyed under Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder. Not to mention handicapping his successor and owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s desire to grow the club.

Two years at the highest level has delivered little in terms of legacy. Sharp, who returned to United in 2015, should not still be the best finisher on their books. David McGoldrick, who partnered him up front against West Brom, was also brought in under Wilder yet remains a go-to option. With all due respect to them, neither should still be first choice options.

Slavisa Jokanovic and his team face Huddersfield Town next: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

McGoldrick’s performances this term prove how mentally draining last season was for those who lived through it. Prolific when they climbed out of the second tier two years ago, he now looks like he couldn’t hit a cow’s behind with a five stringed instrument. Confidence, not quality, is the issue.

When they hired Jokanovic, whose CV confirms his calibre, United knew they were appointing a teacher rather than a motivator - a process guy who makes good players better through drills and repetition. Not a quick fix.