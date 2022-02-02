Sheffield United boss teases possibility of permanent deal for Brentford loanee Charlie Goode

Goode penned a loan deal until the end of the season at Bramall Lane, after growing frustrated over his lack of game time at the Premier League side.

The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at Brentford after their promotion to the top flight in the summer, although he has made six Premier League appearances this season after getting his chance through injury.

Heckingbottom was initially planning to sign a defender permanently in the January window, before a mid-month about-turn at Bramall Lane saw him forced to instead switch his attentions to the loan market.

And, asked if there is a chance Goode’s move could become a permanent one, Heckingbottom admitted: “It’s something I’ve spoken to Charlie about but it’s out of our control.

“He’s not our player. We’ll see how it goes but he’s looking forward to it. We could have got back up from anywhere but what’s the point? We wanted competition.

“Some clubs wanted to insist their players played or imposed financial penalties if they didn’t, which is no good either. We want that honesty in everything we do.”

Charlie Goode has joined Sheffield United on loan from Brentford: Simon Bellis/Sportimage