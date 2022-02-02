Sheffield United will face new manager next week after high-profile Championship sacking
Valérien Ismaël will not be in the dugout at Bramall Lane next week after West Brom today confirmed his sacking.
The Baggies are due to take on Sheffield United next Wednesday but they’ll do so without the former Barnsley boss, who has become a victim of the club’s desperation to get back into the Premier League at the first attempt.
Read More
After a good start to the season, West Brom have slipped down the table and have won just once in their last eight games.
They are currently in fifth place in the Championship, but are level on points with MIddlesbrough and Huddersfield in sixth and seventh respectively.
Ismaël took charge at the Hawthorns in June after an impressive season at Barnsley, who he took to the play-offs before losing out in the semi-finals to Swansea.
A short statement on the club’s website, read: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach.
“Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.
“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.
“The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course.”