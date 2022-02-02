Sheffield United will face new manager next week after high-profile Championship sacking

The Baggies are due to take on Sheffield United next Wednesday but they’ll do so without the former Barnsley boss, who has become a victim of the club’s desperation to get back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

After a good start to the season, West Brom have slipped down the table and have won just once in their last eight games.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom have sacked boss Valérien Ismaël after seven months in charge.

They are currently in fifth place in the Championship, but are level on points with MIddlesbrough and Huddersfield in sixth and seventh respectively.

Ismaël took charge at the Hawthorns in June after an impressive season at Barnsley, who he took to the play-offs before losing out in the semi-finals to Swansea.

A short statement on the club’s website, read: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach.

“Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.