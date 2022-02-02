Sheffield United boss reveals "significant" Rhian Brewster injury in further blow for ex-Liverpool man

The Blades’ record signing has twice damaged the muscle this season, both times just as he was looking to get into form.

Brewster limped out of the Blades’ victory at Peterborough United last weekend after receiving treatment on the field and was described as “down” by boss Heckingbottom after the latest injury blow.

“He’s significantly injured his hamstring,” Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of Friday evening’s trip to Birmingham City, revealed.

“It’s the same leg but a different injury. We’re trying to get the bottom of it and we’re having to do without him for a bit, and work with him to come back fitter and stronger.

“It makes it more frustrating because he was doing well but it’s part and parcel of being a footballer. Any player will tell you.

“It’s the worst thing to happen because you’re helpless and it can be lonely. We’ll help him through it and he’ll come back stronger and fitter like he did last time.”

Rhian Brewster was injured at Peterborough United last weekend: David Klein / Sportimage

Brewster’s last hamstring injury, sustained in Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge against Bristol City, came after he had scored his second goal in three matches.