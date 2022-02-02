Sheffield United boss reveals "significant" Rhian Brewster injury in further blow for ex-Liverpool man
Rhian Brewster is braced for a long spell on the Sheffield United sidelines after Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades manager, revealed the former Liverpool striker has “significantly” injured his hamstring.
The Blades’ record signing has twice damaged the muscle this season, both times just as he was looking to get into form.
Brewster limped out of the Blades’ victory at Peterborough United last weekend after receiving treatment on the field and was described as “down” by boss Heckingbottom after the latest injury blow.
“He’s significantly injured his hamstring,” Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of Friday evening’s trip to Birmingham City, revealed.
“It’s the same leg but a different injury. We’re trying to get the bottom of it and we’re having to do without him for a bit, and work with him to come back fitter and stronger.
“It makes it more frustrating because he was doing well but it’s part and parcel of being a footballer. Any player will tell you.
“It’s the worst thing to happen because you’re helpless and it can be lonely. We’ll help him through it and he’ll come back stronger and fitter like he did last time.”
Brewster’s last hamstring injury, sustained in Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge against Bristol City, came after he had scored his second goal in three matches.
After making his comeback, he found the back of the net in front of the Bramall Lane Kop in victory against Luton – only to suffer a similar injury at Peterborough as he looked to cross for strike partner Billy Sharp.