Speaking after the meeting with Chris Wilder’s side, which twice saw them take the lead before being pegged back by the hosts, manager Paul Heckingbottom conceded he felt the visitors performance was worthy of more than just a point.
Citing the reason behind United’s failure to take all three, he explained: “I enjoyed large aspects of what we did - the intent we showed and the desire to get on the front foot; to play the same way away from home as we do at our place. We don’t want there to be a difference in the two.
“My only frustration was that we didn’t create enough from those really good areas that we got into. I felt we could have done better there and made more of them. I know I sound as if I’m being critical but I’m not, because I really enjoyed the game out there. And if I enjoy our performance, then I always enjoy the game.”
Chuba Akpom scored twice for Wilder’s men, after Sander Berge had opened the scoring and Ryan Giles sliced the ball into his own net. Wilder, who twice led United to promotion before departing 17 months ago, described the wing-back’s own goal as “a brilliant finish” before revealing: “The only thing I criticised him for is letting everyone know he’d done it, with his reaction. Just get on with it and get your head up, which to be fair to Ryan is exactly what he did.”
Speaking ahead of United’s meeting with Sunderland on Wednesday, Heckingbottom revealed captain Billy Sharp has joined Ciaran Clark and Ben Osborn on the casualty list after damaging an ankle during the first-half of what proved a feisty contest.
He also used his post-match media interview to stress that Berge must not be sold in order for United to fulfil their potential, as Club Brugge attempt to prise the Norway international away from Bramall Lane.
“I thought we stood up to Middlesbrough really well,” he said. “It was just that final bit of quality.”