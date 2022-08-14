Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Ciaran Clarke and Ben Osborn both ruled-out of the trip to the Riverside with hamstring and ankle problems respectively, United’s plans for Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland were dealt another blow when Sharp was withdrawn midway through the encounter against Chris Wilder’s side.

The 36-year-old had got the better of his duel with Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry before the break and, when the hosts withdrew the centre-half, the sight of Rhian Brewster also coming on for the start of the second period suggested Heckingbottom was attempting to outwit his opposite number.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But speaking after the contest, which finished 2-2, he told The Star: “Billy has done his ankle. We tried to get some strapping on it during a break in play but we couldn’t. Then, when he sat down at half-time, it just went (seized) and we knew he couldn’t carry on.”

Although striker Oli McBurnie confirmed his recovery from a foot problem by entering the fray during the closing stages, the sight of Sharp joining the ranks of United’s walking wounded will be a source of concern for Heckingbottom - particularly as injuries contributed towards their failure to progress through last term’s play-offs.

“Ozzy had a hamstring we were nursing him through and then rolled an ankle,” Heckingbottom added. “We are just getting those little niggles but fingers crossed Billy isn’t too serious. We’re hopeful it isn’t.”

Middlesbrough player Anfernee Dijksteel challenges Billy Sharp of Sheffield United: Stu Forster/Getty Images