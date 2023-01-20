Sheffield United have reassured supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the “primary objective” this season after they were placed under a transfer embargo.
A club statement this afternoon, issued ahead of the game against Hull City tonight, read: “Sheffield United acknowledges the announcement of sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3.
“Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution next week. The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.
“The board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”