Blades confirm they are under embargo but reassure fans about promotion goals

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United have reassured supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the “primary objective” this season after they were placed under a transfer embargo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement this afternoon, issued ahead of the game against Hull City tonight, read: “Sheffield United acknowledges the announcement of sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3.

“Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution next week. The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad