Sheffield United’s promotion push rumbled on as they secured another three points at home to Hull City this evening.
It wasn’t as straightforward as it may have seemed when striker Daniel Jebbison put the Blades ahead early on, but United put pressure on the chasing pack with a Friday evening victory under the lights at Bramall Lane to lift spirits somewhat after the earlier news that the Blades had been placed under a transfer embargo.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players ...
1. Jebbo does it again
Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Hull: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
2. Wes Foderingham 7
A superb save early on kept United ahead when Connolly sprung the offside trap and looked to poke home, but Foderingham stood tall and blocked the effort. His kicking was a little erratic at times but he handled everything thrown at him well
3. Jayden Bogle 7
Went into the game looking for his fourth goal in three games and almost got it from Foderingham's long pass, but Coyle got back well to block after a good first touch from the wing-back. Always looked a threat going forward and gives United an extra dimension from that wing-back position
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Did superbly in the lead up to United's opening goal as he picked up the ball deep and rampaged forward, exchanging passes before a clever ball led to Jebbison's opener. Later booked early and walked a tightrope for the rest of the game
