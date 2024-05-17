Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United boss pays tribute to departing five after decisions made on future

Chris Wilder has paid tribute to the “incredible memories” made by his five departing Sheffield United stars this summer, after describing the decisions to release them as “difficult.” Chris Basham is the most experienced player leaving the Lane this summer, after 10 years, while fellow promotion-winning heroes Ollie Norwood and George Baldock will also move on to pastures new.

Max Lowe and Wes Foderingham will also be released this summer when their contracts expire ahead of a huge summer rebuild which could also see Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic depart following relegation back to the Championship. All the departing players will have the chance to say goodbye to Unitedites on Sunday when the Blades host Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Asked for his memories of the departing Blades, Wilder said: “Everything positive. Some were here longer than others, Wes came in a little bit later and Max came in with Jayden which was a great deal in two outstanding players for a good price. Jayden's still here. They were difficult decisions to make but ones that I have to make as manager of the football club.

“I think it was really important that, as a football club, we got it right in terms of the timing and showing appreciation to all five of the players. Incredible memories of them and what they've contributed, Bash being the longest serving of them, and moving forward with George and then Ollie Norwood and then Wes further down the line in terms of the part he played in another promotion.

“All outstanding servants but the club has to move on and these players, I'm sure, will reflect as much as we will in a very positive way, their contributions in a positive time for the football club.”

Basham has won three promotions and played almost 400 games in his decade at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades from League One to the Premier League within the space of three seasons. “I took to him straight away,” Wilder said, “and it still makes me chuckle to think of him doing a Cryuff turn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Moura, Kane and Son went the other way.