Sheffield United linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson following relegation

Chris Wilder was tight-lipped about reports linking Sheffield United with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer after relegation from the Premier League. The Blades are seeking goalkeeping reinforcements after confirming that Wes Foderingham will leave Bramall Lane at the end of the season when his contract expires.

United have been linked with an £8m move for Patterson, who has established himself as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the second tier with his boyhood club. But he is under contract at the Stadium of Light for four more years with suggestions in the north east that it would take a big fee to tempt the Black Cats into doing business with one of their prized assets in such a strong position.

Viktor Johansson, the Rotherham United goalkeeper who was another option for the Blades this summer, is set to move to United’s Championship rivals Stoke City after the Millers’ relegation to League One and speaking ahead of this wekeend’s final curtain at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Wilder was asked about the links with Patterson.

“We'll get linked with a lot of players right the way through,” the Blades boss replied. “We're actively working and putting lists together with me and the staff, and Jamie Hoyland and Mikey Allen. What I will say is that, for me, it's an exciting future for me.