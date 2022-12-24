Paul Heckingbottom has suggested he will not prioritise Sheffield United’s league campaign over their FA Cup hopes when their campaign in the world’s oldest cup competition begins next month.

United have been drawn away at Championship rivals Millwall in round three at The Den and with United well placed in the promotion race – entering Boxing Day’s clash at home to Coventry City second in the Championship standings – some supporters have speculated about the merits of concentrating on the league form, especially considering United’s injury record so far this term.

But, appearing to assuage such fears, Heckingbottom told reporters ahead of the City game: “The Christmas period is still nowhere like what we’ve been playing so far this season. We play on the 26th, 29th and then the 2nd. That’s easy for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then it’s the FA Cup. Listen, we’d love a cup run and things like that. Of course we would. Then it my effect the games further down the line. But as it stands, we have a lot of Saturday to Saturday weeks - which means, from our point of view on the grass, we can do a lot of work with the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can make sure players are in a better state physically come the end of the week and ready for the next game.

“It does look, as it stands now, a hell of a lot different, in terms of planning, and the fixture list from what it was end of July through to middle of November.”

Advertisement Hide Ad