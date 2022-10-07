Sheffield United boss out to avoid "curse" against Stoke after landing prestigious award

The Sheffield United boss led his side to three away wins from three games during September, without conceding a goal. Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham had also been nominated for the player of the month award, after making crucial saves against Preston and Hull City, but has lost out to Luton Town’s Carlton Morris.

Heckingbottom was up against John Eustace of Birmingham City, Swansea’s Russell Martin and Norwich City boss Dean Smith for the award, which he also claimed last month after United’s superb start to the season.

United travel to Stoke City tomorrow afternoon looking to secure their first win since before the international break, after drawing with Birmingham City and losing to QPR.

Danny Wilson, one of Heckingbottom’s predecessors in the Bramall Lane hotseat, is the chair of the judging panel and said: “Zero goals conceded in September, all three games away from home and maximum points returned - terrific consistency by Paul’s team secured him a place at the top of the table.”

Heckingbottom again dedicate his award to United’s staff, players and supporters.

Heckingbottom said: “Once again it has been a team effort. Circumstances saw us on the road throughout September,but we managed to continue our encouraging start.

Paul Heckingbottom shares the manager of the month award for September with his Sheffield United squad

“The players, staff and supporters all deserve credit, we’ve got an impressive environment at Bramall Lane and hopefully we will continue to pick up points as we work towards the World Cup break.”