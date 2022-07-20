Barring injury or illness, the Senegal international seems destined to spearhead Paul Heckingbottom’s attack at Vicarage Road after being praised by the United manager for his performance during yesterday’s friendly with Mansfield Town.

Although goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is guaranteed to feature between the posts, with his closest rival Adam Davies recovering from a medial knee ligament injury, Heckingbottom suggested the majority of “shirts” remained up for grabs ahead of the trip to Hertfordshire.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye has impressed Paul Heckingbottom during pre-season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

But when asked about Ndiaye’s latest performance at Field Mill - which was head and shoulders above those produced by the majority of his colleagues - Heckingbottom replied: “Iliman, I thought, was outstanding with the ball. I also thought he was outstanding without the ball. So he plays his way in at Watford.”

Ndiaye, aged 22, was one of the few United players to impress as they slipped to a surprise 3-0 defeat at Mansfield, although strike partner Rhian Brewster could be satisfied with aspects of his display as he completes his recovery from hamstring surgery. Whether or not United’s record signing is also deemed fit enough to feature alongside Ndiaye when they face Watford remains to be seen. However, Heckingbottom is still working on a deal which could see Brighton and Hove Albion forward Reda Khadra arrive to ease some of the pressure on Brewster’s shoulders.

“Iliman did really well, not only when he was in possession but also when he wasn’t,” said Heckingbottom. “That’s what we want to see.”