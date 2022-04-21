Despite draws against AFC Bournemouth and Bristol City, either side of a shock defeat to Reading on Good Friday, United are preparing for this weekend’s meeting with Cardiff City ranked sixth in the Championship.

After facing Steve Morison’s men, Heckingbottom’s squad complete their regular season schedule with a visit to Queens Park Rangers and another home clash with Fulham.

Sheffield United are sixth in the table ahead of this weekend's game against Cardiff City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sixteenth in the table when he was appointed in November, the 44-year-old reminded: “If you’d have told us we could have been in this position back then, I think it’s fair to say most people would have bitten your hand off.

“We know what we have to do going forward, between now and the end. But the fact we’re right there in the mix, well, that tells you how well the boys have done and what they have been putting in.”

United’s chequered form has coincided with Billy Sharp’s absence, after their captain and leading goalscorer suffered a hamstring injury during the victory over Barnsley before the international break.

Heckingbottom is hopeful the 36-year-old will be declared available for selection before City arrive in South Yorkshire, after admitting: “If you asked Billy now, he’d tell you that he’s okay to be out there.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has confronted Sheffield United's critics: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“It’s all to play for but it’s also results across the entire season that get you to where you want to be,” he continued. “We’ve obviously been getting those, otherwise we wouldn’t be in this position now. After getting ourselves into it, the aim now is obviously to try and finish the job off.”

According to Heckingbottom, United sustained “a few” more “knocks” at Ashton Gate, where their failure to exploit more of the openings they created enabled City to take the lead before Morgan Gibbs-White equalised.