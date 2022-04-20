Although he blamed the lack of a cutting edge for his side’s failure to beat Bristol City on Monday, the United manager remains convinced they can qualify for the end-of-term knockouts and return to the Premier League.

However, with injuries to the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie heightening United’s reliance on teenage duo Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison at a critical stage of the campaign, Heckingbottom admits it is vital others exploit the knowledge they acquired during the club’s last promotion from the Championship three years ago.

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan is one of Sheffield United's most experienced players: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Reflecting upon events during Good Friday’s defeat by Reading, which saw United concede a goal deep into added time, Heckingbottom insisted it is vital “lessons are learned” ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City.

“We needed to be organising better,” he said. “You always want to be thinking about the next goal, yes. But at the same time, we had more than enough experience and know-how out there on the pitch to deal with that moment (when Tom McIntyre scored following Iliman Ndiaye’s 90th minute equaliser).

“In fairness, that was uncharacteristic of us. But sometimes, especially when you make shape changes, you also need to be mindful of what can happen at the other end of the pitch and make sure you take care of your own business.”

“In that one,” Heckingbottom continued, “It was like we’d just clear it and then let them attack. When we’re in that position, because there will be more big moments coming up, the knowledge you’ve got is so important.”

Paul Heckingbottom embraces Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson following the draw at Ashton Gate: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United hope their captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp will be available for selection when Steve Morison’s side visit South Yorkshire on Saturday. Despite turning 36 in February, Sharp’s importance to the United cause has been magnified by the sight of them claiming only three goals in five outings since he damaged a hamstring during last month’s win over Barnsley.

Heckingbottom’s men are sixth in the table, a point ahead of seventh placed Millwall, with three games remaining.

“We’re hopeful,” Heckingbottom admitted, referring to Sharp’s involvement.