Reda Khadra, the young German winger who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and helped tear apart United in the first game at Ewood Park, impressing in the second too.

Quick, tricky and direct, the 21-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion man certainly has the raw abilities to get the Bramall Lane off their feet.

And with a visit to South Yorkshire scheduled this week to check out his prospective new home for the season, United officials are confident they can add his name to the summer business they have tied up already.

It’s probably no surprise that Blackburn were also reportedly keen to bring Khadra back to Lancashire, with the winger’s former boss Tony Mowbray previously waxing lyrical about his talents during their time working together at Ewood Park.

“You must sit there and watch it and think: ‘I wouldn’t want to play against him’,” Mowbray said back in February after Khadra scored the winner against QPR, before his season was curtailed early due to injury.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United tackles Reda Khadra of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He’s so tricky, so fast and powerful, he’s got a rocket in his right foot. Yes, chances came and were missed, but it’s a growth area for him.“He’s one of those lads who practice every day. If a session finishes at 12pm, Khadra is still out there at 12.45pm. He’s a kid on a journey. I hope he’s talented enough to get to the Premier League.”

“I’m delighted for him. Today Khadra stepped up and scored the goal and could have had a few more,” Mowbray added.