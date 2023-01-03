Neil Critchley, the QPR manager, described Sheffield United as a “very good team” despite insisting he was not content with taking a point from the promotion-chasers at Loftus Road last night.

QPR led through Ilias Chair’s deflected shot, which came off John Egan, before the Republic of Ireland defender made amends with the equaliser in the 96th minute to spark jubilant scenes in the away end and preserve United’s unbeaten record.

Drawing with the second-placed team in the division was an improvement for Rangers after four straight home defeats, and their performance was certainly an improvement on their recent 3-0 loss to Luton.

But boss Critchley said: "Why would I take a draw against them? No. That's a mentality we've got to change. We go to win every game, home and away, and it doesn't matter who we play against.

"They're second in the league and we were more than a match for them. I thought we were excellent for long periods of the game against what is a very good team.

"We were on the front foot, went toe-to-toe with them and gave a great account of ourselves. I'm just disappointed the players haven't got the winning feeling I felt the performance merited.”

"There was no hangover from our defeat the other night and that's because of our mentality and mindset,” the former Blackpool boss added. “And that's what I want to instil in the players.

"We've got to show belief in who we are and what we're doing. We looked a good team tonight and I've taken a lot of positives from that performance."

