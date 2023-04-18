News you can trust since 1887
Why matchwinner James McAtee almost missed Sheffield United’s Bristol City victory

Matchwinner James McAtee almost missed Sheffield United’s victory over Bristol City tonight, admitted boss Paul Heckingbottom after the Manchester City youngster fired the Blades one step closer to the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 18th Apr 2023, 22:57 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 23:02 BST

McAtee’s latest moment of magic lit up a drab encounter at Bramall Lane and sent United eight points clear of third-placed Luton, who play on Wednesday evening.

Many Blades fans were surprised to see McAtee drop to the bench from the outset against Nigel Pearson’s men, especially after scoring at the weekend in the 4-1 victory over Cardiff at the weekend.

But Heckingbottom revealed McAtee had taken a heavy blow in that game and until earlier in the evening of the game was not even in the matchday squad.

“He wasn’t even in the squad until 5pm,” Heckingbottom said. “He left the training ground in a boot but after the two phone calls at the weekend [ruling out Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham againsrt Cardiff] I got a nice one saying he was feeling better.

“We gave him a fitness test and he came through it so it was nice for one to go our way. If he wasn’t needed I wouldn’t have used him but it was set up nicely for him and we needed to change.”

United started with John Fleck but made a half-time switch, which paid off when McAtee finished well in front of the Kop. Heckingbottom’s men were far from their fluent best but found a way through to win the game, edging ever closer to automatic promotion ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wembley.

“Moments in games are not always going to go your way and we’ve had to show a different side of us,” Heckingbottom admitted. “Bristol would have been happy at half-time but we had to up our levels and make changes.

“We tried to force the game and the initiative and make things happen. They’re the pleasing things. We wanted to force the issue. Not reckless or gung-ho because it plays into their hands.

“Where we are at this stage, when it’s nervy and tense, the game can feel totally different to how it really is. When they’re breaking there’s a bit of anxiety in the crowd and it has the same impact as a shot may have. While I want to be wrapped up in the game and it makes me better, you’ve also got to have a cool head to not have a false perception.”