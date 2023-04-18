Sheffield United fans paid a poignent tribute to one of their greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun, following his sad passing over the weekend at the age of 78.

The Scottish defender led United’s famous 1970/71 side to promotion to the top-flight, with Unitedites belting out their famous ‘Barrel of Money’ song, mentioning Colquhoun, Alan Woodward and Tony Currie, during this evening’s clash against Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

United wore black armbands in tribute to Colquhoun and the flags around Bramall Lane flew at half mast.

Currie led the tributes to his former teammate earlier this week, telling The Star that Colquhoun would “kick his own grandmother” on the pitch. “In training, we had to watch out for him,” the former England international added. “He didn’t take any prisoners, Eddie.

“He was so quick, no-one could beat him across the ground. He was a great captain and I kept in touch with him later in life, inviting him and his wife Maureen to a few games.

“He had a dry sense of humour and I actually got to know him better after we finished playing. The fans have their song and someone did the three of us, me, Eddie and Woody, on a poster once. It’s lovely. He was just a lovely bloke.”

“There’s lots of times when ex-players pass away and it’s always sad,” boss Paul Heckingbottom added. “We always send our condolences but in the case of Eddie, playing 400-odd games, he was a real stalwart.

“The way he played, a lot of fans could relate to how he played and that’s why he’s held in such high regard. It’s a really sad time, because so many fans at the game will have watched him and he’ll have been one of their favourite players.”

