Vieira was expected to complete his temporary return to Yorkshire earlier this week, ahead of possibly making his debut for the Blades against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

But United manager Slavisa Jokanović revealed today that the move has been held up.

“We’ll see,” the Serb said. “He is still not close and I hope he can be available to start working with us soon.

“I believe he has not yet finished his medical check and after that I hope we can work with him soon.”

Barring any late unforeseen hitches, Vieira will become United’s second signing of the Jokanović era after Ben Davies sealed his own season-long loan deal from Liverpool on Monday evening.

Confirming Davies will be in the squad for the trip to the Hawthorns, Jokanović said: “We are satisfied. We believe he can help us.

Ronaldo Vieira of Hellas Verona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“He has played a lot of games, he is an experienced player and we need some new bodies in the building. Today he’s started working with us and he will be ready to help us.

“We’ll see what the best option is. We are still looking what is the best option for us, three or four at the back.