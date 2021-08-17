Arsenal are preparing another bid for the young England stopper, which they believe will be accepted by their counterparts at Bramall Lane.

Jokanović was asked again about the Ramsdale situation ahead of tomorrow’s trip to West Bromwich Albion and said there is “no change” in the situation.

But it was also potentially telling that the Serb also admitted that it is “natural that he wants to be a Premier League player” and that Ramsdale “believes it can be a good move for himself.”

"Right now he is a United player,” Jokanovic, who yesterday unveiled Ben Davies as his first signing as Blades boss on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool, said. “At this moment there is no change.

"I don’t take these kinds of decisions and from when I signed the contract the club informed me two clubs have possibility to leave the club. One is Aaron.

“I can understand that there is interest in him, as one of the most talented English players.

“But because he’s one of the best players in the league, his price is really high. It’s natural that he wants to be a Premier League player.

Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I am talking with him and he believes it can be a good move for himself, but it’s not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.

“In the end it is the decision of Arsenal. If they want him, they need to spend a lot of money. It can happen, but it is something I don’t want. If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, I say no.