New Sheffield United signing Ben Davies has no regrets over signing for Liverpool despite mental effects

Ben Davies signs for Sheffield United : Darren Staples/Sportimage

Davies, the former Preston North End defender, joined United on loan yesterday for the rest of the season after Jurgen Klopp and Anfield officials sanctioned his departure.

The centre-half joined Liverpool in a cut-price deal in January, with Klopp’s men suffering something of a defensive injury crisis at the time.

Despite admitting that knowing he was so far down the pecking order at Anfield had a mental effect, Davies admitted: “I have no regrets about going to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I asked the main people around me at the time, my dad, girlfriend and friends, and everyone said I had to go for it.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime move and I’d take it again if the chance came up again, every time. Even though I didn’t play a lot of football.

“At the time you don’t know how it's going to go. I’m hoping I can get back in my stride quickly.”

Davies was limited to pre-season games in a Liverpool shirt and admits he felt a “mental release” when he arrived at Bramall Lane.

“Just the fact that I’m in a different environment and have a better chance of playing,” he added.