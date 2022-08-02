Not because the teenage striker lacks ability. Nor because he is out of form, with goals in pre-season.

But giving the England youth international the nod over Rhian Brewster, the club’s record signing, and legend Billy Sharp was boss Paul Heckingbottom’s first big call of the season – and it almost paid off when Jebbison looked to curl home late in the first half and forced a smart save from Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal.

United went on to lose their opener 1-0, Joao Pedro scoring the winner on the counter attack, and Heckingbottom explained the thinking behind his selection after the game.

“We put him in for his legs and his energy,” the Blades boss said of Jebbison, who scored in pre-season outings against Casa Pia and Burton Albion.

“We know he’s 100 per cent. The other boys, Rhian’s been working hard in pre-season and got the most minutes out of the others. Reda [Khadra] came, we got 20 minutes or so from him in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Rotherham and the same with Bill.

“They’re massively undercooked but we know they’re fit now. We knew if one of those started they’d be coming off and maybe early. So it was a big opportunity for Jebbo.”

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Heckingbottom must now decide whether to stick with Jebbison for this weekend’s clash with Millwall, or give a start to Brewster or Sharp.