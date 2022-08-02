Sheffield United boss explains Daniel Jebbison decision as teenager starts over Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp at Watford

When the teamsheets from Sheffield United’s clash at Watford on Monday night were released, an hour before the 8pm kick-off, the inclusion of Daniel Jebbison up-front raised a few eyebrows amongst the Blades faithful.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 12:09 pm

Not because the teenage striker lacks ability. Nor because he is out of form, with goals in pre-season.

But giving the England youth international the nod over Rhian Brewster, the club’s record signing, and legend Billy Sharp was boss Paul Heckingbottom’s first big call of the season – and it almost paid off when Jebbison looked to curl home late in the first half and forced a smart save from Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal.

Pep comments on 'special’ McAtee should excite United fans

United went on to lose their opener 1-0, Joao Pedro scoring the winner on the counter attack, and Heckingbottom explained the thinking behind his selection after the game.

“We put him in for his legs and his energy,” the Blades boss said of Jebbison, who scored in pre-season outings against Casa Pia and Burton Albion.

“We know he’s 100 per cent. The other boys, Rhian’s been working hard in pre-season and got the most minutes out of the others. Reda [Khadra] came, we got 20 minutes or so from him in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Rotherham and the same with Bill.

“They’re massively undercooked but we know they’re fit now. We knew if one of those started they’d be coming off and maybe early. So it was a big opportunity for Jebbo.”

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Player Ratings: A debut 4/10 as Blades lose opener to Watford

Heckingbottom must now decide whether to stick with Jebbison for this weekend’s clash with Millwall, or give a start to Brewster or Sharp.

Or even Khadra, who caught the eye in flashes on his debut after signing on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Billy SharpDaniel JebbisonPaul HeckingbottomRhian Brewster