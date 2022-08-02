The teenager is highly rated at the Etihad and United, who have a long-standing interest, previously believed that he would be kept around Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad this coming season.

But City are now minded to loan him out for some valuable first-team experience, with the Blades known to view the north west as a rich source of young talent.

Known as ‘the Salford Silva’, with comparisons to former City legend David Silva, McAtee signed a new contract at the Etihad earlier this year until 2026 and privately United acknowledge there is no prospect of including an ‘option-to-buy’ clause in any prospective loan deal.

But Guardiola’s comments, after McAtee put pen to paper on his new contract, will give Unitedites a glimpse into the player their club is hopeful of bringing to Bramall Lane.

Addressing talk of a loan move last January, the Spaniard said: "Me personally, the club didn't tell me he had an offer for a loan. But maybe it happened because he's a special player.

James McAtee of Manchester City has emerged as a target for Sheffield United (George Wood/Getty Images)

“We cannot forget he's just 19 years old. Developing with us, training every day is so important for him.

“For these six months he'll stay here, train, maybe we'll need him. In the future we'll see.