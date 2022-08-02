Sheffield United Player Ratings: A debut 4/10 as Blades lose opener to Watford

The Blades had a couple of chances to go ahead in the first half, with Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison going close, but Rob Edwards’ side took all three points on their return to the Championship thanks to Joao Pedro’s second-half winner.

Pedro swept home on the break after Watford swept upfield following a Blades corner and after Rhys Norrington-Davies and John Fleck failed to cut out the danger, Pedro finished past Wes Foderingham to get Watford’s promotion challenge off to a flying start.

United gave new signing Reda Khadra a debut off the bench in a bid to get back into the game and also introduced Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp on their returns from injury, but they could not inspire a comeback as United’s season got off to a disappointing start.

“We didn’t risk the ball enough, when we had it we kept it in front of them rather than risking it,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s been a difficult couple of days but that’s not an excuse, we came here to win and the boys stuck at it. We’re just disappointed with the goal for a couple of reasons.”

1. Watford's Ken Sema and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Monday August 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Watford. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Watford's Ken Sema and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) battle for the ball: Adam Davy/PA Wire. Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham 5 Left horribly exposed by his defence for Watford's opener and could do little to nothing about it as Pedro swept home from close range. Made a couple of other decent saves to keep the scoreline down and give United a chance of getting back into the game Photo: SUFC Photo Sales

3. George Baldock 5 Ended the game playing at right centre-half after Clark was withdrawn. Looked dangerous down the right at times but opportunities to get forward were limited by Watford's impressive front three pinning United back Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. Ciaran Clark 4 Utilised down the right of defence with Basham and Ahmedhodzic unavailable, he was sent to the shops early on by Dennis and then picked up an early booking for fouling the former Blades target, leaving him walking a tightrope for a long time on his Blades debut. Withdrawn just before the 70 minute mark after a difficult evening Photo: Jonathan Moscrop Photo Sales