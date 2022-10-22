Sheffield United boss explains bold Oli McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye selection calls in Norwich City draw

Heckingbottom raised some eyebrows ahead of kick-off by making four changes - one enforced, with Rhys Norrington-Davies injured, but three players rested in Oli McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye and Tommy Doyle.

All three finished the game on the field, McBurnie scoring the Blades' equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Dean Smith's side, and Heckingbottom - who called up U21 left wing-back Jili Bayubu to the bench in Norrington-Davies' absence and started James McAtee and John Fleck - said: "We had young Jili on the bench, which will be a new name for a lot of people.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"But apart from that, we have the 15 outfield players who everyone knows. Oli and Ili played the full 90 at Coventry, Tommy's been playing a lot of minutes and we always had the Macca change in mind.

"We wanted to get Flecky back and playing minutes now, we wanted to get him in the right direction. And you're never weak starting Flecky. So a lot of thought went into those, the starting team if you like and the potential changes."

United were 2-0 down early on through two Teemu Pukki goals, but fought back through Ben Osborn and McBurnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pukki could have won all three points for his side and sealed a hat-trick late in the game after John Egan conceded a penalty, but Adam Davies saved the striker's spot-kick to atone for his error leading to the first goal.