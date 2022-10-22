Smith's side went 2-0 up early in the game thanks to Teemu Pukki's brace, but a late comeback from the Blades through Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie earned them a share of the spoils.

Even then City could have still won it, after John Egan gave away a penalty - but Adam Davies, who was at fault for Pukki's first, redeemed himself by saving it and preventing the striker registering his hat-trick.

Smith felt his side should have had a penalty at 2-0 up, when Josh Sargent went down under George Baldock's challenge.

"I'm not sure if it was on the line or inside," Smith said. "But if it's not a penalty, it's certainly a free-kick and a red card. And that would have put the game to bed.

"From the last 20 minutes it was a point gained, but we had the penalty and numerous chances at 2-0 and a poor decision from the referee could have made the game very different.

"It stopped the rot, if it was one, in terms of defeats and it could prove to be a really good point."

United's fightback came against a backdrop of a rowdy Bramall Lane and the Blades could have won it themselves, Angus Gunn saving well from McBurnie's late header and Max Aarons throwing himself in the way of Osborn's goalbound effort.

"Game plan-wise, for 65 minutes it was really good," Smith added. "We wanted to draw Sheffield United onto us and use the spaces, and we did that very well.

"I thought we helped [United] get the crowd involved, with some silly fouls and getting involved. Dimi [Giannoulis] became the pantomime villain, even though Billy Sharp stood on him and replays showed that.

"And we should have had a penalty when Sarge went through."