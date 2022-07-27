Tommy Doyle, acquired on loan from Manchester City, tore a thigh muscle soon after arriving from the Etihad Stadium and is set to sit out United’s visit to Watford on Monday.

The midfielder’s participation against Millwall next weekend is also in serious doubt, as head of performance Tom Little and Bramall Lane’s conditioning department attempt to ensure he is fully recovered from the issue before putting him through a tailor-made fitness programme.

But because Doyle’s left leg is the one which has been affected, rather than his stronger right, Heckingbottom said: “It’s a thigh but it’s on his non-kicking leg so I’m not too concerned by it.

“There’s a tear, that’s what it is. Nothing more serious than that.

Tommy Doyle (right), on loan from Manchester City, with his Sheffield United team mate Daniel Jebbison

“Tommy is frustrated as you would expect. We’re frustrated for him, because we want him out there and were really pleased to bring him in. But, as I just explained, I’m not too concerned or worried by it.”

Doyle, aged 20, is viewed as a possible first team player of the future by City after impressing during spells with Hamburg and Cardiff City last term. His presence, once Little and United’s physiotherapists provide the all-clear, will bring even greater competition to an area of the squad further bolstered by fellow loanee Reda Khadra’s move to South Yorkshire earlier this week.

“Tommy is back doing running and training,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s bit by bit, stage by stage.”