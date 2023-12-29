Pep Guardiola has never had it easy in his matches against Sheffield United with Man City

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder (L) greets Manchester City's Pep Guardiola (R) at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will be setting his team up for another difficult encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday, not least because of the return of Chris Wilder.

While City have had the better of the results against the Blades, at no point has it been made easy for the serial trophy winners and Guardiola is expecting another challenge for his side at the Etihad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United gave City a game at Bramall Lane earlier in the season when it took a goal from Rodri in the dying minutes to secure all three points after Jayden Bogle had chancelled out Erling Haaland's opener. The addition of Wilder into the mix adds another element of difficulty according to Guardiola.

"Against a team with Chris Wilder, what it was in the past were a few problems against Sheffield," he said ahead of Saturday's clash. "We win by a little, little margin in the past. I saw their games and it will be so, so tough. They defend so, so deep and play long balls to McBurnie and the other ones. What they do they do really well. We try to be focused on what we have to do. Don't make mistakes.