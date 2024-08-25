Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Arblaster addresses Sheffield United future amid Premier League interest ahead of deadline week

Sheffield United key man Oliver Arblaster has addressed his Bramall Lane future amid interest from Premier League clubs ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. The 20-year-old is being monitored by Brentford while newly-promoted duo Southampton and Ipswich Town are also interested.

Arblaster highlighted his importance to the Blades cause once more at Norwich City tomorrow, scoring the Blades’ equaliser in a 1-1 draw. It was Arblaster’s second goal of the season and made extra special by the fact he was wearing the captain’s armband in the injury absence of Jack Robinson.

Arblaster is not the only Blades player attracting interest ahead of the deadline, with Gus Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza in demand. But the loss of a Sheffield-born, homegrown player would hurt even more, especially with the player under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2028.

Asked about the transfer speculation ahead of the final week of the window, Arblaster insisted: “I don’t really listen to that. I love playing for Sheffield United, there’s no doubt about it. I’ll just keep my head down, keep playing and hopefully performing well.

“I just want to keep doing my talking on the pitch. Supporting this club and going home and away, watching the team … I just love playing for Sheffield United. And I’d like to do that for a lot longer.”