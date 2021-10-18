Jayden Bogle identifies key periods in Sheffield United's season

United have returned from their two breaks this season with victories, beating Peterborough 6-2 in September and overcoming high-flying Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

After the Blades’ pre-season preparations were cut short in the summer because of Covid-19 issues, the two-week periods have also helped new manager Slavisa Jokanović impress his ideas and methods on his charges.

“It’s been good to get the extra time on the training ground,” Bogle admitted. “It’s given us the chance to keep building.

“We’ve got a massive squad, which is good, and everyone’s been playing their part. The breaks have given us time to keep bonding as a team.

“Things are definitely coming together. We’ve got a style everyone now understands and it’s paying off. We’re creating chances and we have to keep limiting the chances the opposition have.

“It’s a tough league and it’s a long season. You don’t want to be looking at the league table too much at the minute.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United celebrates his winner against Stoke with Jayden Bogle: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We know our position in it, and we know what we have to do to get to where we want to be.”

Bogle made his first Championship start of the season at the weekend, stepping into the side in George Baldock’s injury absence to help the Blades register an impressive victory over Michael O’Neill’s City.