Slavisa Jokanovic reveals when he hopes Jack O'Connell will return for Sheffield United

O’Connell has been missing for the Blades since last September with a knee injury, and is working on his rehabilitation abroad after being granted permission to travel away from United’s Shirecliffe training base.

Asked today if there was any update on O’Connell’s progress, Jokanović admitted: “I cannot give you the right answer.

“I don’t expect he will come back this year [2021].

“I hope he can be here for the next but I cannot give you the right answer on that.”

Jokanović revealed that George Baldock has returned to training with United after he was forced to miss the weekend victory over Stoke City with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be assessed again before Tuesday night’s clash against Millwall at Bramall Lane.