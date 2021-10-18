Slavisa Jokanovic reveals when he hopes Jack O'Connell will return for Sheffield United

Slavisa Jokanović has revealed he does not expect Jack O’Connell to feature for Sheffield United in 2021, after admitting he “cannot give the right answer” over the defender’s injury return.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 18th October 2021, 2:25 pm

O’Connell has been missing for the Blades since last September with a knee injury, and is working on his rehabilitation abroad after being granted permission to travel away from United’s Shirecliffe training base.

Asked today if there was any update on O’Connell’s progress, Jokanović admitted: “I cannot give you the right answer.

“I don’t expect he will come back this year [2021].

“I hope he can be here for the next but I cannot give you the right answer on that.”

Jokanović revealed that George Baldock has returned to training with United after he was forced to miss the weekend victory over Stoke City with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be assessed again before Tuesday night’s clash against Millwall at Bramall Lane.

Jack O'Connell has been a huge miss for Sheffield United: Robin Parker/Sportimage
