The steady snow fall around Sheffield this morning and afternoon has led to fears amongst some Sheffield United supporters that their weekend clash at home to Luton Town could fall victim to the elements.

A number of transport routes in the city have been affected by the snowfall, and some primary and secondary schools across Sheffield have closed or are closing early this afternoon.

According to forecasts, the snow is set to continue to fall in Sheffield today [Thursday] and into Friday morning, but is then expected to stop and not return on Saturday.

If that does indeed play out, that’s expected to give United’s groundstaff enough time to prepare the Bramall Lane pitch, with the undersoil heating giving them a key advantage in ensuring the snow melts away in time to make the surface playable.

Another factor, however, will be the surrounding areas of Bramall Lane. Games in recent history have been called off with the pitch playable, as increasing thought is given to spectators and their safety. It’s highly likely that the relevant safety bodies will have to be satisfied that travelling to Bramall Lane, and then getting to seats, will be safe for spectators, of both clubs.

What may work in United’s favour there is the expected stop of snowfall on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, giving the required time to prepare for the game. Car parks and surrounding roads will likely be gritted and when United’s home game with Burton in 2018 was postponed, consideration was given to club and medical staff and stewards being able to get to Bramall Lane.

United will, as ever, do all they can to ensure that the game goes ahead and make the experience as safe as they can for spectators. Boss Paul Heckingbottom is facing the local media to preview the Luton clash in his weekly press conference this afternoon, with his side going into the game on the back of victory at Reading on Tuesday night which restored their seven-point gap over nearest challengers Middlesbrough.

