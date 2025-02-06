"Ready to go" - Sheffield United given big boost amid Leeds United, Burnley promotion battle

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early signs were good as they all played a part in Saturday’s victory away at Derby County - and Sheffield United’s fresh faces will only get better as they settle into life at Bramall Lane. That’s the view of boss Chris Wilder ahead of the latest instalment in a dramatic promotion race this weekend at home to Portsmouth.

The Blades handed debuts to new boys Harry Clarke and Hamza Choudhury at Pride Park, with both catching the eye, before Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz combined for the latter to score what turned out to be the winner from a great left-wing cross. Of all four only Cannon has played a real amount of first-team football this season while the fifth senior addition of the window, deadline-day signing Rob Holding, had been in exile at Crystal Palace before arriving at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if there was a feeling that all the new faces will improve in the coming weeks and months, Wilder agreed: “Definitely. That will have done them a world of good. Hamza getting 90 minutes, Harry Clarke, 60 minutes for Ben. And Tom Cannon. It was difficult for him, up against three centre-halves on his own but some of his runs were really intelligent and we're not picking them out at the moment. Not vice-versa. We have to learn how to do that but his ability was there to be seen with his contribution to the goal.”

United have so often been hamstrung by a lack of depth in their squad but now, with arrivals in the building and players returning to full fitness, there will be a number of key men in the stands on matchdays as United look to see off the challenge of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland in the race for the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's the first time, this week, we've felt really ready to go,” Wilder added. “It's the first time when I put the teamsheet in at 1.45 that I've looked at it and gone: 'It's a strong group that, now.' Training in the week has been excellent, it's been lifted a notch, and we have the ability now to change it up. We've got Gus [Hamer] back for next week, hopefully Tom Davies for the week after, Kieffer [Moore] the week after that. Femi [Seriki and Shacks [Jamie Shackleton]. It's looking healthy and it's looking strong and that brings us back level with the other clubs at the top of the division.