Chris Wilder has another welcome selection headache for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth as key man Gus Hamer returns from suspension. The forward missed United’s last two games, at home to Hull City and away at Derby County, after picking up his 10th booking of the season and a subsequent two-match ban.
In his absence United have strengthened further with the signing of Hamza Choudhury while Harry Clarke and Rob Holding give further options in defence - even if Holding’s arrival does give Wilder another decision to make, with only five of United’s six loanees allowed to be named in any matchday squad. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out against Pompey - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
United’s undoubted No.1 and if he’s fit, he starts – as simple as that | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
2. Harry Clarke
The Ipswich loanee did well on debut at Derby last weekend but has competition from Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki, when he’s fit. But in a game in which United hope to be mostly on the front foot, the more attacking option is the obvious one | Sheffield United
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
There’s a bit more competition in that area now with Rob Holding in the building but he’s not played a competitive game for so long so it’d be a big ask for him to come straight in after a few days of training with his new teammates Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack Robinson
For me it’s the skipper’s shirt to lose and another solid performance away at Derby last weekend will have done his chances of staying in no harm | Sportimage