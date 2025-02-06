Chris Wilder has another welcome selection headache for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth as key man Gus Hamer returns from suspension. The forward missed United’s last two games, at home to Hull City and away at Derby County , after picking up his 10th booking of the season and a subsequent two-match ban.

In his absence United have strengthened further with the signing of Hamza Choudhury while Harry Clarke and Rob Holding give further options in defence - even if Holding’s arrival does give Wilder another decision to make, with only five of United’s six loanees allowed to be named in any matchday squad. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out against Pompey - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?