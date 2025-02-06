Changes, conundrum and the Hamer dilemma - Sheffield United predicted XI for Portsmouth clash, gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Changes, conundrum and the Hamer dilemma - Sheffield United predicted XI for Portsmouth clash, gallery

Chris Wilder has another welcome selection headache for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth as key man Gus Hamer returns from suspension. The forward missed United’s last two games, at home to Hull City and away at Derby County, after picking up his 10th booking of the season and a subsequent two-match ban.

In his absence United have strengthened further with the signing of Hamza Choudhury while Harry Clarke and Rob Holding give further options in defence - even if Holding’s arrival does give Wilder another decision to make, with only five of United’s six loanees allowed to be named in any matchday squad. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out against Pompey - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

United’s undoubted No.1 and if he’s fit, he starts – as simple as that

1. Michael Cooper

United’s undoubted No.1 and if he’s fit, he starts – as simple as that | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
The Ipswich loanee did well on debut at Derby last weekend but has competition from Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki, when he’s fit. But in a game in which United hope to be mostly on the front foot, the more attacking option is the obvious one

2. Harry Clarke

The Ipswich loanee did well on debut at Derby last weekend but has competition from Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki, when he’s fit. But in a game in which United hope to be mostly on the front foot, the more attacking option is the obvious one | Sheffield United

Photo Sales
There’s a bit more competition in that area now with Rob Holding in the building but he’s not played a competitive game for so long so it’d be a big ask for him to come straight in after a few days of training with his new teammates

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

There’s a bit more competition in that area now with Rob Holding in the building but he’s not played a competitive game for so long so it’d be a big ask for him to come straight in after a few days of training with his new teammates Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
For me it’s the skipper’s shirt to lose and another solid performance away at Derby last weekend will have done his chances of staying in no harm

4. Jack Robinson

For me it’s the skipper’s shirt to lose and another solid performance away at Derby last weekend will have done his chances of staying in no harm | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChris WilderHull CityDerby CountyPompey
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice