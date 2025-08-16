Big Gus Hamer question raises head again in Sheffield United player ratings from Swansea City defeat

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles’ difficult start to life at Sheffield United continued this afternoon when the Blades were beaten 1-0 on the road at Swansea City. The Blades travelled to South Wales on the back of reverses to Bristol City and Birmingham City, 4-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Selles followed through on his promise to tweak his set-up in a bid to make United more solid but it also sacrificed some of the attacking fluidity they had shown at times on the opening day against City, a game they could just as easily have won by a similar scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Blades were undone by Ronald’s strike after 66 minutes and struggled to create much of note themselves from opening play, with more frustration set to follow from a fanbase wondering what has happened to a side that won 92 points last season and reached the play-off final but now looks low on confidence and belief.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...

Michael Cooper 5

Made a top early save when he spread himself to block a shot as Swansea looked to take advantage of an early break, and did well in the second half to repel another effort when the home side had a flurry of shots at the United goal.

His handling was perfect when Tymon got in down the left and looked to square to a teammate in the middle for a tap-in but the normally unflappable Cooper looked a bit more animated than usual in the first half when he screamed at Barry for not doing more to block a cross into the box. Had little to no chance of keeping out Ronald’s winner after being exposed by those in front of him

Femi Seriki 4

The right-back pressed noticeably higher from the first whistle, which risked leaving Bindon exposed badly behind him if Swansea found a way to go around or over him. He saw decent-looking appeals for a penalty waved away just after Swansea’s opener after some fancy footwork but without the benefit of replays it was impossible to say whether it was the right call or not

Tyler Bindon 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a difficult start to his United career last Saturday you could sense the young man was growing in confidence before he made a slightly rash decision to jump out and chase the ball and within a few seconds Ronald had broken the deadlock with a finish past Cooper.

Bindon is evidently still getting to grips with life in the Championship but did look better than last weekend for having an experienced centre-half alongside him, even if he did almost score a comedic own goal with 15 to go when a dangerous cross bounced off him as he tried to clear and trickled just wide of goal

Jack Robinson 5

Back in the side as one of two changes, with Norrington-Davies dropping to the bench, and a combination of him and Bindon helped to repel an early Swans chance excellently before Cooper did his bit to block the follow up.

Harrison Burrows 4

United’s biggest threats on the day came from set-pieces, with Burrows’ delivery his biggest impact on the game. Defensively he was solid enough and didn’t look as exposed as he did at times against City last weekend, even if Swansea did dominate possession and shots

Djibril Soumare 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made his Blades league debut just days after his bow in the cup at Birmingham and covered some real ground, getting a taste of the physicality of English football when he was wiped out around the midriff area with a pretty poor challenge that didn’t even produce a foul, never mind the card it deserved.

Booked himself in the second half for a foul on Widell before making way for Brooks after blowing up

Sydie Peck 4.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mixed bag from the young man in midfield - some moments of real composure but some where he could have made better decisions. Whether it’s confidence or tactics or the loss of Souza alongside him, or a combination of things, we’ll never know for sure but he’s so far not managed to hit the heights of last term when his consistent displays belied his tender years

Callum O’Hare 5

Lined up out wide on the right as United changed their approach slightly to be more solid and it came at a cost for one of their most creative outlets, who buzzed about with his usual intensity but was often isolated out there when he did get on the ball.

Returned to a more central role after Brooks replaced Soumare later in the game

Gus Hamer 5

United’s key man cut a frustrated figure at times as passes went astray and he struggled to connect with Campbell and the others around him, picking up an early yellow card for a foul and then having to be calmed down by Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer finished the game with the third fewest touches of any United player and the question remains whether, in this role, the Blades are getting the best out of a player who was voted the best in the Championship in a wide left role just a few months ago

Louie Barry 4

To his credit he never stopped trying to make things happen, and looked dangerous down the left in the first half as he ran at his man constantly, but he faded from there and made way with 15 or so to go, having touched the ball just 17 times.

That will be the way with young players, who are still learning how to get that consistency in their game, but I liked how Barry didn’t take the easy route and start playing safe in the first half after a couple of attempted dribbles didn’t come off

Tyrese Campbell 4

Booked late in the first half in what was perhaps a sign of his frustration at a game he spent largely on the periphery. I don’t necessarily blame him for that as United struggled to give him any real service while he battled two tough centre-halves in Burgess and Cabango.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time he made way just after the hour mark he’d touched the ball just 12 times, which summed up both his afternoon and United’s

Subs: Tom Cannon

Saw appeals waved away for a penalty after replacing Campbell but couldn’t get in the game

Andre Brooks

Came on for Soumare and offered a different threat down the right

Ryan One

Showd his naivety late on with United chasing the game, when a poor touch surrendered a good opening and then a rush of blood saw him needlessly foul his man