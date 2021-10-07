Sheffield United: Blades star identifies one of Slavisa Jokanovic's greatest strengths as he explains why he is so confident the Serb will deliver promotion

Admitting that playing for the Serb is a mental as well as physical test, Baldock explained why the former Watford and Fulham chief’s methods can help thrust United into promotion contention following the international break.

“One hundred percent, he challenges your brain,” Baldock said, after telling The Star how he has started listening to podcasts in order to prosper under the new manager. “I think that’s brilliant because it really helps you improve as a player. I’m already feeling the benefits of that.

“It’s just the little things really, that can make a big difference. He’ll take you to one side during a training session and move you, even just half a yard or whatever, to show you what the benefits are.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The small details, he’s massive on those. But it’s those small details that make you become better at what you do. I’m really loving the fact that he makes you think so much about what you are doing and I know all of the other lads do as well.”

Relegated from the Premier League last season, United failed to win any of their opening five Championship games under Jokanovic. But the 53-year-old, who won promotion from the division at both Vicarage Road and Craven Cottage, has since overseen a marked improvement in performances and results. Despite losing their last two outings before the latest pause in the domestic fixture schedule, United will enter next weekend’s contest against Stoke City only six points off the play-off positions with 35 matches remaining.

“I know people don’t want to hear it but we’re not far off it, genuinely we can feel it,” Baldock, who is receiving treatment for a suspected hamstring injury, said. “This is a tough division to get out of, as we know. But we’ll get there and we’ll be okay. The level of detail the gaffer and his staff put in is something else and that will pay off.”