Sheffield United: Blades programme from 1911 set to fetch over 10,000 times its cover price
and live on Freeview channel 276
A rare Sheffield United programme dating back to 1911 could fetch more than 10,000 times its original value at auction, say experts.
The programme is from a football match between the Blades and Middlesbrough in the old Division One from 1911, which the Blades won 2-1.
The very well-preserved pamphlet cost just one penny when it was offered to supporters who went to see the game at Bramall Lane.
But while a pre-auction estimate of between £50 to £60 has been set, experts believe it could reach as much as £100 on the day.
A spokesperson for Vectis Auctions, which will put the programme on sale, said it was unusual to find sporting material of this kind without any writing on it.
They also said that while the front and back pages have become detached, this could be restored by the buyer when it goes under the hammer on March 14.
Matchday programmes were first introduced in English football in the 1880s and became a staple for the game-going fan.
Early versions were a simple scorecard which would have been a single card or sheet with dateline, team names, player positions and advertising.
One of the earliest matchday programmes recorded, from an 1873 match between alumni representatives of Eton College and Yale College sold in 2016 for £15,000.