The 36-year-old, who is also his club’s leading goalscorer this season, will miss tomorrow’s match against Fulham after tearing a calf muscle ahead of last week’s win over Queens Park Rangers.
Fifth in the Championship table with only one game remaining, United know that beating Marco Silva’s side will guarantee them a top six finish and shot at Premier League football.
Heckingbottom said: “Billy had some sugar injections so we’ll see how he reacts to those. It’s better than doing nothing and having him just sitting around waiting for the start of next season.”
Asked to explain the thinking behind the procedure, Heckingbottom told The Star: “The idea is that, if you inject sugar into the area, because it’s a foreign body then your system reacts to it. It almost rushes blood and what have you towards it.
“The area where the jabs go in, it will really swell up like a balloon. But because of all of that, the theory is that it might also accelerate the healing process.”
Fifth in the table and two points ahead of seventh placed Middlesbrough, United are expected to pair Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White in attack against opponents they beat at Craven Cottage earlier this term. Already assured of promotion, Fulham also wrapped-up the title when they thrashed Luton Town 7-0 on Monday night.