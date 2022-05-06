Sheffield United: Billy Sharp undergoes unusual treatment to try and get fit for the play-offs

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is undergoing an unusual course of treatment in order to try and be for the Championship play-offs - should Paul Heckingbottom’s team qualify.

By James Shield
Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:13 am

The 36-year-old, who is also his club’s leading goalscorer this season, will miss tomorrow’s match against Fulham after tearing a calf muscle ahead of last week’s win over Queens Park Rangers.

Fifth in the Championship table with only one game remaining, United know that beating Marco Silva’s side will guarantee them a top six finish and shot at Premier League football.

Billy Sharp is having sugar injections to try and cure a muscle problem: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Heckingbottom said: “Billy had some sugar injections so we’ll see how he reacts to those. It’s better than doing nothing and having him just sitting around waiting for the start of next season.”

Asked to explain the thinking behind the procedure, Heckingbottom told The Star: “The idea is that, if you inject sugar into the area, because it’s a foreign body then your system reacts to it. It almost rushes blood and what have you towards it.

Sheffield United hope Billy Sharp will be fit if they reach the play-offs: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The area where the jabs go in, it will really swell up like a balloon. But because of all of that, the theory is that it might also accelerate the healing process.”

Fifth in the table and two points ahead of seventh placed Middlesbrough, United are expected to pair Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White in attack against opponents they beat at Craven Cottage earlier this term. Already assured of promotion, Fulham also wrapped-up the title when they thrashed Luton Town 7-0 on Monday night.

