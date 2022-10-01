Despite preparing to turn 37 in February, the United captain is aiming to secure another 12 month contract when his current agreement expires at the end of the season.

The most prolific centre-forward in the history of the Championship, which Paul Heckingbottom’s side lead after winning seven of their first 10 outings this term, Sharp also became the highest goalscorer across England’s leading four divisions this century following a strike against Wigan Athletic three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he accepts age means United would only be able to offer him a short-term deal - and that the dynamics of his situation at Bramall Lane have changed since his last round of negotiations - Sharp told The Star: “I’d like to play for as long as possible, until Sheffield United say there’s not a place for me here anymore. If they do that, then there’s a decision for me to make. But I never want to leave. I want to finish my career here.”

“I’m only going to get year contracts now, I know that,” Sharp added. “I get it. But I’m still doing it on the training pitch. I’m ready to contribute and I believe I can contribute.”

Sharp, whose return to action following an ankle injury has been welcomed by Heckingbottom ahead of today’s game against Birmingham City, accepted a new contract earlier this summer following United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals. However, he explained those talks were always loaded in his favour thanks to an extension clause; something which has now been written into his latest terms and conditions.

“This time, it’s up to the club,” he admitted. “There’s been no discussions yet, which I wasn’t expecting anyway. I’m just focusing on doing what I’m doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp wants to finish his career with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Asked if he planned to continue as long as his former United team mate Phil Jagielka, who still represents Stoke City despite celebrating his 40th birthday two months ago, Sharp responded: “I don’t know how Jags does it, in his Forties, he’s a credit to himself. He’s still got the same physique he had when he was young and that’s testament to the work he puts in.

“If I’m enjoying it, then I want to keep playing. No disrespect, genuinely, to anyone in League One or League Two but I want to be playing as high as I possibly can. So long as I’m enjoying it, so long as I feel I’ve got something to offer, then I’ll continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp is in contention to face City after confirming his return to fitness during United’s under-23 fixture with Hull City in midweek. He made a brief appearance during the win over Preston North End earlier this month, which was United’s final outing before the international break.

Billy Sharp with Oli McBurnie, who is also out of contract this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I want a new deal, I don’t want to go anywhere other than here which probably hinders me at times,” he said. “I’ve had a few niggles but nothing career ending, just the type of things you always get in football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad