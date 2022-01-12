Souttar is one of United manager Paul Heckingbottom’s leading transfer targets, as the 44-year-old attempts to ensure his defence is equipped to withstand the rigors of a season plunged into chaos by a spate of postponements blamed on Covid-19.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at Ibrox, also wants to sign the Scotland international and is confident his employers’ ability to offer European football and regular competition for trophies can help them overcome any financial handicaps.

Although Souttar’s contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the Premiership season, which has prompted speculation he could look at cash in on his status by moving as a free agent, Hearts’ decision to monitor Stuart Findlay, who represents Philadelphia in the MLS, suggests the former Dundee United player is expected to leave Edinburgh before the end of the transfer window.

And that means his future could be decided by which one of his suitors - with Blackburn Rovers also thought to be interested - can offer to pay him the most, despite reports he is keen on pursuing a career in England.

It is a prospect which will delight Hearts, who are set to turn the situation to their advantage by driving up Souttar’s fee, and potentially cause alarm at Bramall Lane where it has been claimed Heckingbottom must trim some of the excess fat from his squad before entering the market.

That process began yesterday when Michael Verrips, United’s third choice goalkeeper, joined Fortuna Sittard on loan with the Dutch side entering a ‘right to buy’ clause into the agreement.

Regan Slater, a graduate of United’s youth academy, is wanted by both Hull City and Wigan Athletic while Heckingbottom has a surfeit of strikers at his disposal.

Despite outlining plans to reprofile United’s playing staff, Heckingbottom has since admitted that the number of games they must contest over the next five weeks means he can not afford to “leave us short” by sanctioning sales before replacements are identified.

