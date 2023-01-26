Sheffield United duo Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are aiming to be back in action by March, The Star understands.

Although that timescale might yet change, given the delicate stage they have now reached in their respective rehabilitation programmes, suggestions they could be available for selection when Paul Heckingbottom’s side will attempt to seal its promotion from the Championship come as a major boost following a difficult week at Bramall Lane.

Placed under a transfer embargo after failing to meet their financial obligations to a rival club, Heckingbottom hopes to ensure the narrative surrounding his employers remains focused on football by beating Wrexham in the FA Cup this weekend.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster receives treatment on the pitch for his injury: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Brewster, who became the most expensive player in United’s history when he joined from Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago, has not taken part in a first team game for nearly three months after being diagnosed with the latest in a series of hamstring complaints. Norrington-Davies missed out on a place in Wales’ World Cup squad having suffered a similar injury during October’s visit to Coventry City. The centre-half is believed to have informed United’s coaching staff and their counterparts in Cardiff that he is confident of making a full recovery by the time they face Croatia and Latvia in Euro 2024 action towards the end of March.

Despite watching second placed United open up a 13 point lead over Watford in third, Heckingbottom has been forced to grapple with a number of issues behind the scenes of late - culminating in last week’s news that they are prohibited from recruiting new players until their debt, which relates to a previous foray into the transfer market, is paid. United have a 30 day period, beginning when the sanction was imposed, to settle the matter or find themselves banned from processing any new signings for another two windows.

With George Baldock and Enda Stevens expected to miss the visit to the Racecourse Ground, the options at Heckingbottom’s disposal are once again being stretched. Oli McBurnie is also being eased back into the fold as he continues to receive treatment for an ankle complaint.

Rhys Norrington Davies of Sheffield United is on the comeback trail: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Norrington-Davies was in fine form before being stretchered-off the pitch at the CBS Arena while United’s coaching staff were also encouraged by Brewster’s performances since recovering from another hamstring issue.

