A Wrexham legend believes Sheffield United will be intimidated by the prospect of visiting the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

Karl Connolly, who made over 450 appearances for the Welsh club and featured in some of its greatest FA Cup wins, is convinced Paul Heckingbottom’s side are going to be “cagey” when they meet the National League leaders in the competition’s fourth round on Sunday.

Despite preparing for the match second in the Championship and opening up a 13 point gap over third after winning eight of their last nine outings, the former striker insisted United might be a little apprehensive during the opening stages of the tie, saying: “No one likes going to the Racecourse. I think Sheffield United will be a little bit cagey.”

Sheffield United visit Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

A veteran of their giant-killing victories over Arsenal, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough in the Nineties, Connolly is still a familiar figure at Wrexham where former United players Mark Howard and Callum McFadzen now ply their trade. Phil Parkinson’s men beat Coventry City to set up the meeting with Heckingbottom’s team. But Connolly’s assessment of United’s mindset will raise eyebrows among the travelling supporters given their nine match unbeaten run in the second tier.

“It goes to show just how far they have come because Wrexham weren’t lucky (against City),” Connolly told The Leader newspaper. “It’s good to get a home game now. It should be a great atmosphere and I think Wrexham have got a great chance. They can forget about the league for a bit and just go and enjoy it. There’s not really any pressure on them like there is in the league.”

