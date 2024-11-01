Sheffield United backed for Nottingham Forest transfer move despite rival Leeds United interest

Sheffield United have been backed to make another move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the January transfer window, with rivals Leeds United also eyeing a potential move. The left-sided midfielder has been a player on United’s radar for some time, going back to his time at Huddersfield Town.

He instead moved to the City Ground but it is not a switch that has moved out, being loaned out to DC United, Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC since. He is currently in LA but his loan deal ends before the new year, leaving him potentially available for a fresh move in the January window.

United are keen on midfield reinforcements for the rest of the season, although Tom Davies’ imminent return from injury will alleviate the pressure in that particular area of the field. Leeds are also short in the middle of the park but former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer has backed the Blades to make a play for the 26-year-old.

“Sheffield United are going great guns in the Championship under Chris Wilder, and Chris has come out and said that he has a very competitive starting XI,” Palmer told Football League World, “but after that he is struggling for players, and he’s got a young bench.

“So, of course, a player of Lewis O’Brien’s ability in the Championship, Sheffield United would be interested in him. Chris Wilder won’t be worrying about hampering the youngsters coming through because you need the blend of youth and experience to get you out of the Championship. You can’t put the youngsters in all the time, when the pressure comes you need players who have been there, seen it and done it.

“Lewis O’Brien has been there in the pressure situations, making it to the play-offs with Huddersfield Town. It didn’t quite work out for him at Middlesbrough and sometimes that happens, but he’s proven at Championship level. Sheffield United can’t do a lot, they haven’t got a lot of money until this takeover’s ratified, so Lewis O’Brien might fit into their criteria given the situation that they find themselves in from a financial point of view.”