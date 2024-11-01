Michael Cooper embodies Sheffield United spirit perfectly as goalkeeper buys-in to Bramall Lane life completely

It speaks volumes about Michael Cooper’s character that when the chance came to finally fly the nest and leave his boyhood club Plymouth Argyle, he jumped at the chance with all the conviction that Sheffield United fans have come to expect from the impressive goalkeeper. Life in the Devon port city was all Cooper had ever known and he would not have been the first goalkeeper to prefer home comforts, an environment where he felt completely at home.

Instead Cooper packed up his life and made the near-300 mile journey north to the Steel City, knowing no-one at Bramall Lane already and nothing about life in the north. Rather than hole himself up in his new home with his partner, Cooper instead made a conscious effort to immerse himself fully in his new home and learn about what makes Sheffielders tick. And, as it happened, he recognised much of what he saw.

“There are a lot of similarities between Sheffield and Plymouth as cities, with a lot of hard-working and working-class people,” Cooper said. “They’re both so passionate about their football, so I’m immersing myself in the city. It’s my new home now, I’m not exactly here for a few weeks. I’m here for a good time, and a good long as well. So I wanted to fully immerse myself in it, and take it all in.”

He has liked what he has seen so far; as have Unitedites. The pursuit of Cooper in the summer was a lengthy one, while United waited and waited for the funds to be able to push the button on the deal. Carl Rushworth, the Brighton goalkeeper who has since joined Hull City on loan, was also strongly considered on a temporary deal as an alternative but United’s patience was rewarded when they finally got their man. Seven clean sheets in 10 appearances so far, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Blackburn, tells much of the story of his impact, but not all of it.

Cooper has cut an impressive figure both on and off the pitch at United. His calmness has been a welcome addition to the Blades’ backline and although he has been protected well by those in front of him for the most part, he has made some superb saves when called upon. He is also a constant presence on the golf simulator at the Shirecliffe training ground, trying to improve on his current handicap of 13 which many would kill for, but he is not happy about. He was also a talented cricketer as a youngster and one of the other benefits of moving north is the closer proximity to more Test grounds ahead of next summer.

He is the equivalent of that annoying kid at school who can turn his hand at any sport and pick it up almost instantly but Cooper’s humble grounding also means he is innately in-tune with the values that run through United. “From a young age, there were a lot of role models in the Argyle academy instilling those things into me. So hard work and discipline come second nature to me. Just through having it drilled into me from a child. That first and then all the talent on the pitch follows from there.

“I was looking forward to coming out of my comfort zone, to come here. I could have stayed there for another five-plus years or the rest of my careers but maybe I wouldn’t have known my capabilities or what else is out there. I’ve got zero regrets with anything I do. My injuries [two separate knee issues during his time in Plymouth] opened my eyes a little to what we’re actually doing and why we do it. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if I didn’t get injured, then maybe I wouldn’t have come here or played in the Championship already. But I learnt a lot of lessons from that time, and I’m happy to be here now.”